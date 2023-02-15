Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.87 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.87 million and approximately $826,638.23 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

