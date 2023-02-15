Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 57,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

