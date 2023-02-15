Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance
Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $16.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
