Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $16.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

