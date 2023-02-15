Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.23 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $47.23 million and $107,047.75 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00027923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00215302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,708.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001361 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $133,426.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

