Maker (MKR) Price Hits $752.27 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $752.27 or 0.03230912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $735.44 million and $49.22 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

