Maker (MKR) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $765.60 or 0.03109158 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $748.47 million and $49.06 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

