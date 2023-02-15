Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MRO stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 16,340,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,758,716. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

