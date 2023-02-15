Mariner Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,248. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

