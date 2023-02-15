Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.18. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.