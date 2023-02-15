Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Marriott International Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.18.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

