Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $253.36. 414,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About United Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

