Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total transaction of $2,038,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $253.36. 414,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.