Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 18,240 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

Masco stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,932. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.