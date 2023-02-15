Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Raised by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4,850.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,532 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.11% of Masco worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

