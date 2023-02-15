Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 552,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Matthews International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MATW stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -37.10%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

