MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading 13.3% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 62,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 146,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

About MediPharm Labs

Get Rating

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Featured Articles

