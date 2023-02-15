Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Medpace Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.27. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medpace by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 849.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

