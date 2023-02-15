M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue cut shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

