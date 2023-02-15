MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MCHVF stock remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. MGM China has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

