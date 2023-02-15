Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $3,224.55 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00006400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.45286875 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,304.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

