MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,579. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

MIND Technology ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

