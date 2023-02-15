MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.09 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00428818 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.86 or 0.28405670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,874,525 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

