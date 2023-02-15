Mirror Protocol Market Cap Tops $12.88 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $12.88 million and $7.63 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00433809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.84 or 0.28736311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

