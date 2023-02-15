MiX Telematics Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 281,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $81,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,839,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,909. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

