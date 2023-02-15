ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 2.9%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.74 and last traded at $103.74. Approximately 18,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 84,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 24.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ModivCare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.