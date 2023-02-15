Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $621,868.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 471,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

