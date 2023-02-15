Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAVT traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163.48 ($1.98). 3,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8,174.00. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.75 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.21.

About Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

