Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of MAVT traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 163.48 ($1.98). 3,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8,174.00. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.75 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.21.
About Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust
