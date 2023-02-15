Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $542.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $520.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.74. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.