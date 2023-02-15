Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.82

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 1248927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
