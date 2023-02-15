Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.82

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.63, with a volume of 1248927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

