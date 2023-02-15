Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MGRUF remained flat at $4.16 on Tuesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

