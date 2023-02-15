Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Moringa Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moringa Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

