Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,098,342.74 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $2,098,342.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,630,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,905,869.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.23. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,427. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $293.64. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 132,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

