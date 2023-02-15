MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 271,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 158,131 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $676.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 1,157.24% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

