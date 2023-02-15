MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 271,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 158,131 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

