Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.23

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.23 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.67). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.73), with a volume of 1,080 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUL. Barclays lowered their target price on Mulberry Group from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 275 ($3.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.67.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

