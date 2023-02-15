Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Sells 125,500 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. IVERIC bio comprises 1.3% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms have commented on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

