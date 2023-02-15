National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sherritt International Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sherritt International Stock Down 3.6 %

Sherritt International Company Profile

TSE:S opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$214.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.