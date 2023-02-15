NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.49 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $197.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00010105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00058088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,312,010 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 858,312,010 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.22866888 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $139,268,549.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.