Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $69,458.75 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,534,929 coins and its circulating supply is 64,023,126 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

