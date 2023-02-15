Needham & Company LLC Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $100.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Entegris Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. 101,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,112. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

