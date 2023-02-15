Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NBLY. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NBLY stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.93. 27,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$18.70 and a twelve month high of C$33.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$307,608.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114.85.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

