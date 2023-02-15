NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet Stock Up 20.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 2,160,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.08. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.