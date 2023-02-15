Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 245,012 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

