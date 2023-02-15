Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 13,723 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

