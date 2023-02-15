Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 52,606 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock worth $160,357,590. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

