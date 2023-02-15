Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 89,945 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,945 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.76.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.22, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

