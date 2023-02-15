NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Price Performance

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €2.64 ($2.84) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €22.64 ($24.34). The company had a trading volume of 356,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($36.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.37 and its 200 day moving average is €16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.