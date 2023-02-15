Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,622 shares of company stock worth $265,786. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

