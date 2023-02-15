NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.67

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 117272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
NOW Trading Down 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.64.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
