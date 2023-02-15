NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.67

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 117272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 287,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,489,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

