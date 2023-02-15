NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.67

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOWGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 117272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NOW Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 287,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,489,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

