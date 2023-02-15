Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,264. The firm has a market cap of C$53.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$93.35 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$103.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.55.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

