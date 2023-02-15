NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,908,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,976,922. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $554.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.23.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

